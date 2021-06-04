READING, Pa. | "Once you step into these camps, it's 1944 again." noted John McCaskill, a reenactor.
McCaskill is a history buff who has been doing World War II reenactments for about eight years. He portrays a Tuskegee airman.
"I'm probably a composite of all the guys that I've met, and so I do tribute to them," said McCaskill
McCaskill believes it's important to share all facets of history.
"There are glorious moments in our history and not so glorious," he said. "But I think if we are to move forward, we have to be honest about who've we've been in the past."
The past is where people go once they set foot inside the encampments on the airfield, or marvel at the period aircraft.
"My boss and I actually got to ride in a C-47 today," said Leesa Gehman, and Allentown resident. "So that was just amazing. That was just so much fun."
"It's great, I love everything about World War II," added Eric Yost, who lives in Berks County. "I'm a history buff, especially WWII"
Richard Druckenmiller is a World War II veteran, and though he isn't new to speaking, this is the first year he's attended World War II Weekend and is sharing his stories.
He says this is a great way to keep history alive for the younger generations.
"It is important that they know and they should really take a good interest in," said Druckenmiller. "Not only for the fact that it's the biggest war we fought but it's part of history."