BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa.- World War Two Weekend returns to the Reading Regional Airport this year after taking a year off because of COVID-19.
They say it's like being transported back in time. A feeling that Mid-Atlantic Air Museum president Russ Strine says the history books don't do justice.
"It needs to be kept alive," says Strine. "What they did back then, those few short years was nothing short of phenomenal."
He says there's nothing like walking amongst the World War II planes the museum has on display, many of which visitors can even ride in.
The museum's rare P61 Black Widow is an attraction that draws tourists from all over the globe. "There's four of them in the world," says Strine." [There's] one at Smithsonian, one at the Air Force museum, one in Beijing, China of all places, and ours, and of the four, ours is the only one that will fly."
This will be the 30th year for World War II Weekend because last year they weren't able to hold the event.
Forty special guests are signed up to share their wartime stories and they'll be 40 encampments, 80 aircraft and 200 military vehicles across the airfield plus plenty of entertainment.
This year for the event they are adding a brand-new session where a limited number of photographers will be able to take pictures of the planes at night.
For a museum that coasted through the pandemic on membership dues and grants, Strine says he's proud to bring this event back.
"You have to come here and feel it and see it for yourself to really appreciate it."
It will take place June 4, 5, and 6th.