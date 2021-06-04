NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BERKS AND CENTRAL LEHIGH COUNTIES... At 101 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lenhartsville, or 14 miles north of Reading, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Emmaus, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Topton, Shoemakersville, Bally, Lyons, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, Wanamakers, Zionsville, Ancient Oaks, Claussville, Macungie, Alburtis, Centerport and Fullerton. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 49 and 60. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 18 and 58. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.