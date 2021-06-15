WYOMISSING, Pa. | Wyomissing's Fourth of July parade is making a comeback this year after being postponed due to the pandemic last summer.
The parade is set to make it's grand appearance and began at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The theme this year is, "A Tribute to Essential Workers," according to event coordinators.
Organizers say they wanted to find a way to thank the people who've been working so hard during the pandemic, when inventing their parade theme.
The parade will be dedicated to and in honor of frontline and essential care workers, or anyone who made an essential impact on the working world while the pandemic changed everyday norms.
The parade will start at Cleveland Avenue and Wyomissing Boulevard and make its way to the Stonehouse, officials say.
The final stop is where the Wyomissing Band and the Pretzel City Dixieland Jazz Band will perform to end the day's festivities, officials said.