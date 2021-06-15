Wyomissing 4th of July - Independence Day parade
69 News

WYOMISSING, Pa. | Wyomissing's Fourth of July parade is making a comeback this year after being postponed due to the pandemic last summer.

The parade is set to make it's grand appearance and began at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The theme this year is, "A Tribute to Essential Workers," according to event coordinators.

Organizers say they wanted to find a way to thank the people who've been working so hard during the pandemic, when inventing their parade theme.

The parade will be dedicated to and in honor of frontline and essential care workers, or anyone who made an essential impact on the working world while the pandemic changed everyday norms.

The parade will start at Cleveland Avenue and Wyomissing Boulevard and make its way to the Stonehouse, officials say.

The final stop is where the Wyomissing Band and the Pretzel City Dixieland Jazz Band will perform to end the day's festivities, officials said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.