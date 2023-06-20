WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Borough of Wyomissing is holding a celebration to commemorate America's birthday.

The annual Independence Day parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m. This year's theme is “The Rocket’s Red Glare.”

The parade will end at the Stone House where music will be provided by the Wyomissing Band, who are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.

In addition to the parade and Stone House activities that traditionally follow it, the borough will be hosting a July 3rd fireworks celebration, sponsored by Reading Orthodontic Group, beginning at 10 p.m.

Other activities include the annual pie-eating contest, balloon sculptures, a dunk tank, kayak rides in the pond and the “Rubber Ducky Regatta,” which supports the Wyomissing Public Library.

The parade kicks off in the 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue at Wyomissing Boulevard and will take the following route: Cleveland to Evans Avenue, Evans to Garfield Avenue, Garfield to Forest Avenue, Forest to Girard Avenue, Girard to Wyomissing Boulevard to Parkside Drive North, where the parade will conclude at the Stone House.

The Rain Date for the parade is Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m.