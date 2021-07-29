L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – For some musicians, getting out the word about their latest work might involve contacting local entertainment venues or perhaps the president of a record label. For soon-to-be Wyomissing high school freshman and songwriter Noah Gibney, his move was to reach out to the president of the United States.
"I actually decided to email the president about it," said Gibney. "Just try to get the album out there. And then Monday I got a call from an unknown caller from Washington DC."
Of course, he thought what many of us have come to think when we see an unknown number on our cell phone.
"Yeah, that's what I thought," Gibney said. "Oh, just another one of the people from the warranty department."
The call surprisingly wasn't a robot warranty inquiry, though — it was a request from the White House.
"And I was like, should I pick it up? And I ended up doing it and they're like, 'Hey, is this Noah?' and I was like, 'Yes,'" Gibney said of the phone call. "And they said, 'Joe Biden actually heard your music and he'd like you to come see him in Allentown.'"
An email that led to a phone call and then a meet-and-greet with the president himself.
"He seemed really interested in the music and what we did is we kind of traded CDs," Gibney said of his encounter with President Biden. "I signed one for him. He signed one for me."
Of course, Gibney's parents are impressed and, like any good dad, Jeremy Gibney is just proud of his son's initiative.
"It's amazing that he took the initiative to send that email and the self-promotion," the young man's father said. "He's proud of his own work. That's a really great thing as a dad."
Noah Gibney's musical partner G. Love on his new record "Serendipity" was impressed with the presidential promotion, too.
Gibney plans to go to music school, but he's focused on starting his freshman year at Wyomissing first.
Wondering what President Biden wrote on his record?
"He said, 'Remember me when you hit the charts," Gibney read. "I was like, 'Of course I'll remember you — you're the president!"