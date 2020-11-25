WYOMISSING, Pa. – On Reading Boulevard in Wyomissing, there's something that, at first glance, could be mistaken for just another Christmas decoration.
"It's just keeping the magic alive,” said Rachael Auchenbach of West Reading. “Something with everything that's going on in the world today...just a little bright spot."
In fact, it's a big, red bright spot that's interactive, and it's beckoning believers to place their Christmas wishes inside, with a response promised.
"They don't have to wear a mask to go to a mailbox, and it's all good...you just stick it in there, and you'll get something back,” said Katie, Santa’s helper. “Just something positive in all this negative."
For helpers working to get important letters to Santa, they're also expecting to experience some hope from the messages inside.
"I get emotional when it comes to kids and Christmas,” Katie said. “I'm happy that they're excited about it and people want to come take pictures with the mailbox. I think that's so cool."
The mailbox means hope for kids who may have thought they lost some of that this year, as their world is turned upside down, too.
"She was really upset that she wasn't gonna be able to go to the mall like usual for Santa. And it's safer,” said Brittany Stout of Leesport. “She's actually gonna get a letter back, so she's really excited about that."
“I'm giving my letter to Santa,” said Lydia, Stout's daughter.
It's a simple, innocent act — putting a letter into a bright red mailbox — but it's reminding everyone, even the children themselves, what really matters during a year like this.
"I just like being with my family, because they're so sweet,” said Max, Auchenbach's son.