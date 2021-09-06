The Pennsylvania DOH Secretary's mask order is set to take effect on Tuesday, requiring students, teachers and staff to mask up regardless of vaccination status.
Meanwhile, a group of parents, including some from the Wyomissing School District and the Republican leader of the Senate are filing a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the order, stating it does not comply with state law.
However, Governor Wolf's press secretary told the Associated Press that the DOH Secretary's authority is "clearly outlined in existing law."
Hamburg School District's superintendent is questioning whether he is supposed to follow the state's guidance or the school board's, which voted to make mask wearing optional.
"Ordinarily you would assume the state has more power than a local school board in determining policy that would affect education, but this is an unusual situation for a number of reasons," said Joel Ready. Cornerstone Law Firm attorney.
Ready said courts may question whether it is actually the Governor's authority being invoked.
This comes after Pennsylvanians voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that would limit a Governor's emergency declaration powers to 21 days.
"There's no fourth branch of the government for the Department of Health or other state agencies, so I don't think that really changes anything, I think it's still going to be viewed by an order of the executive branch," said Ready.
The Wolf administration cites concerns about COVID that have been brought to its attention, and that a majority of schools in the state voted to not require mask wearing as reasons for the order.
Ready said he ultimately thinks clearer statutory authority will be needed on what is or not allowed during a crisis.
"I think we're in uncharted territory, that's what makes it difficult for lawyers to predict what's going to happen for people bringing lawsuits and I think courts are going to have a tough time knowing what to do with these for a little while," said Ready.
The CDC currently recommends wearing masks in school.
In the meantime, the mask mandate in Pennsylvania is set to go into effect Tuesday.