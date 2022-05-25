WYOMISSING, Pa.- Like the rest of the country, Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips is horrified by the most recent mass shooting in Texas that killed students and two teachers at an elementary school.
"When the most innocent, or our most vulnerable are the ones that are victimized, you know, that's the worst," says Phillips.
It's a horrible nightmare that keeps playing out at different places across the United States.
"It's something that's very prevalent in our society," says Phillips. "It's an American issue. Other countries have guns, but they don't have the issue of the mass shootings."
Chief Phillips says since 2017 incidents like this have increased around 98%.
He says as a sergeant in the department he started doing training for people on what to do in an active shooter situation, presenting at places of worship, banks, and retailers. Now he's expanding further into the community and bringing his knowledge to the Wyomissing library.
"I don't pretend to know the answers," says Phillips. "I'm just trying to educate people to understand that it is going on, if it does happen, here are some things that you can do."
According to Phillips, several Berks County schools already do training on active shooter situations and even have drills. He adds the best thing you can do is try to be prepared.
"I'm trying to give people the tools to survive," says Phillips. "I don't know that we're ever going to stop it, unfortunately. I just think we can try to do some things to mitigate as to the number of times that this is happening and keeping these guns out of the wrong people's hands."
The active shooter presentation is happening at the Wyomissing Library at 9 Reading Blvd. at 6 p.m.