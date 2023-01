WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend.

The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange.

Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found a woman deceased inside.

Officials are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

Police have not said what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.