WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are searching for two children believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.
Wyomissing Borough Police Department are searching for 5-year old Braelyn King and 4-year-old Aaliah King.
Braelyn is described as a black male weighing 61 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Aaliah is described as a black female, weighing 47 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Braelyn and Aaliah are with their mother, 22-year-old Eden Matthews.
Matthews is described as a black female, 5’7”, weighing 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Matthews and the Kings are believed to be in a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson bearing Maryland Registration 5ER5844.
Police report they were last seen in the area of Delaware Ave. in Wyomissing Borough on June 8, at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Police believe Braelyn and Aaliah may be at special risk of harm or injury because of comments made by Matthews.
The alert from police for the search was not sent as an Amber Alert. Officials tell 69 News, Matthews has parental rights to the children but the alleged comments raised concerns about the safety of the children.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Wyomissing Borough Police Department at (610) 375-6102.