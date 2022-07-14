WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health announced that Wyomissing and Reading Hospital Children’s Health Center are now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for current patients ages six months through five years old.
The vaccines are by appointment only. Parents and caregivers interested in scheduling appointments can do so by calling the office.
Other Tower Health Medical Group offices will soon offer the vaccine, a release from Tower Health says.
An updated list of practices offering the vaccine for this age group is available here.
Tower Health says children in this age group will receive three doses of the Pfizer vaccine at a lower dose than adults and children ages five to 11 receive. Children under the age of five receiving the Pfizer vaccine will get three doses of 3 micrograms each while children five to 11 receive two 10-microgram doses. The first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given 21 days apart and the third dose at least two months after the second dose.
According to the clinical trial data there we no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation or heart muscle) with the Pfizer vaccine, the release continued to report.