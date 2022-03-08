WYOMISSING, Pa. – The community is coming together to help give an Afghan refugee family a new home.
More than $8,000 was raised at Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery Tuesday night to support resettlement efforts.
"This is what is kicking off our fundraising effort," said coordinator Ann Marie McMahon.
McMahon is part of the Afghan Sponsor Circle of Greater Reading, a group formed by local volunteers to help a family that fled Afghanistan find a new home here.
She said it is part of an initiative by the federal government to help resettle thousands of Afghan refugees.
They are required to raise a certain amount of money for each family member. The family they are seeking to help still has not been identified.
"We're hoping that this is settled pretty soon," said McMahon.
The Circle would provide the family with things like legal, housing, and employment assistance.
Doug Metcalfe is also part of the circle and said Tuesday's event is a big step forward.
"This support has been amazing," said Metcalfe.
It is support he said is coming from people who cannot even attend the dinner.
"We're really, really excited to have so many people buy tickets and come out and support this fundraiser," said Metcalfe.
One donor said she was happy to donate because she's had extremely positive relationships with refugees in the community.
"Our city is made better, our county is made better, when we have people from all kinds of cultures, all kinds of backgrounds, as our neighbors," said Annette Garber of Sinking Spring.