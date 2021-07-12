WYOMISSING, Pa. - Communities are rolling out the welcome mat for students at Berks County's newest college. The Drexel University medical school in Wyomissing is slated to open next month.
Over the years, Penn Avenue in West Reading and Wyomissing has welcomed foundry workers, outlet shoppers and now it welcomes students of the Drexel University College of Medicine.
"We are extremely proud of it we're very excited about it," said Wyomissing Mayor, Fred Levering.
"We knew this was coming for quite some time," added Weat Reading Mayor, Andrew Kearney.
The medical school in Wyomissing has been under construction for more than 2 years.
Mayor Kearney says the Borough is preparing for a bump in population and travel.
"In anticipation for larger lunch traffic and dinner traffic we now have a dedicated police 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.," said Kearney. "I'm anticipating some of the medical students to live in West Reading and Wyomissing and to live within walking distance of the school."
Kearney says one of the Borough's biggest issues right now is finding land that they can use to develop housing. The area of Tulpehocken Avenue is not far from the medical school and townhomes are currently being built.
On the Wyomissing side of the line, Mayor Fred Levering says more rental units are in the works.
"And after that will come other retail and restaurants and stuff like that will fill in because of the demand because of having people here 24/7. So it's a big deal," continued Levering. "I believe the borough has done a good job of cooperating with the developers and users and have reached a point now where We got something special here."
The Medical school's classes are set to begin next month.