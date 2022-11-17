BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Wyomissing's own Taylor Swift continues to break records: Ticketmaster reports more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday ahead of her upcoming tour.
That's the most sold for any artist in a single day. However, the record high demand also returned record high issues with the Ticketmaster website, which resulted in a lack of tickets for continued sales.
"It was horrible, so all my daughter wanted for Christmas since like June was Taylor Swift tickets," said Lana Lewis, who owns Salon Shampoo in West Reading and tried to get tickets.
Lewis's 14-year-old daughter Sara is a huge "Swiftie."
"She loves her music and thinks she is super cool," Lewis said, "and her connection from Berks County means something to her."
The mother-daughter duo had a great time the last time they went to one of Swift's concerts, and they were looking forward to going again.
"She was a verified fan. I was a verified fan," explained Lewis. "We bought things off the online store. She follows her on social media."
"I got a code. She got a code," Lewis said of the process trying to buy tickets. "I was on two computers for four hours."
However, each time Lewis and her daughter managed to get tickets in their online carts, the sales would not go through.
"It would push them right out and say, 'Another fan got your tickets. Sorry,'" Lewis explained.
"I heard some people say it was the seven rings of hell, because you kept getting past things, and you would have another problem," said Lisa Hearn of Downingtown.
The wait was so long, Hearn had to leave her computer.
"I had to go to work, so my boyfriend had to stay on the computer and keep it awake so we wouldn't get kicked out," laughed Hearn.
They managed to get tickets for Mother's Day, which is also Hearn's birthday.
"From 9:30 in the morning to 2:38, and we got side stage, 20th row," said Hearn, who added that she feels relieved but sad for the people who did not get tickets.
According to Ticketmaster, its website could not keep up with the intense demand.
"I heard it broke the internet," said Penn State Berks student Kiara Morales.
Demand combined with bot attacks and fans who did not have codes resulted in 3.5 billion system requests, according to Ticketmaster. That is four times the site's previous peak. The company also says that demand left insufficient ticket inventory, forcing the cancellation of Friday's public sale.
"No tickets and a very sad little girl for Christmas," said Lewis, who hopes to buy tickets from someone who has extras.
The state attorney general's office tweeted about the situation, encouraging anyone who has experienced issues to submit a complaint.