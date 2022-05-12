HEREFORD TWP., Pa. - If you've taken a drive through Hereford Township, Berks County recently, you may have noticed that "X" marks a lot of spots.
"I had no idea what it was," said resident John Yanan. "I had to find out. It looked like graffiti all over the roads."
The township marked trees that residents are to have taken down, on their dime.
It's part of township ordinance number 2021-01, on the county website, which states residents must "….cut and remove trees if the condition of trees unreasonably interferes with the health safety and welfare of the public…"
"My neighbor's driveway had three trees marked 80 feet up his driveway,” said Matt Ferdock. "I have trees sixty feet off the road that have been marked."
Residents aren't pleased.
A website and GoFundMe page has been set up, and more than forty people gathered Wednesday night to discuss the issue. The group invited township supervisors, but none showed up.
69 News reporter Tom Rader reached out to supervisor John Membrino over the phone and in person, but he has not added further comment.
"The supervisors said they're willing to work with us, but they're not changing the ordinance, which that is not good for us,” said resident Matt Spangenberg.
“Those gathered here tonight are hoping for strength in numbers and ultimately want to see this ordinance taken away."
"The ordinance is completely outta control,” said Ferdock. “We think it's complete government overreach."
It's not gonna be cheap for homeowners either, as tree removal estimates are already high.
"It was $42,900,” Spangenberg said.
Homeowners are awaiting 30-day notice letters. Another township meeting is slated for Tuesday, June 7.
“I want this ordinance gone,” Yanan said. “It's gotta be repealed. Short of that, we are in trouble."