MUHLENERG TWP., Pa. - The Teamsters Union said the trucking company Yellow Corp is ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy.

This comes after years of struggling financially.

New Penn Trucking off Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township is a Yellow Corp subsidiary.

A local union representative said 50 people there are Teamsters members and another ten or so are not.

The local union representative said those workers all live in the Reading area.

According to the representative, a handful of people have already reached out to Teamsters for guidance.

"Today's news is unfortunate but not surprising. Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters general president, in a statement.

Yellow is a 99-year-old Tennessee-based company.

Reports of bankruptcy emerged after Yellow prevented a strike with Teamsters workers.

Teamsters said the situation is developing and that additional details are forthcoming.

The local union said it cannot comment on the bankruptcy and can only offer employees guidance.

So far, there has been no bankruptcy filing, and the company has not returned our requests for comment.