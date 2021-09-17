READING, Pa. — A retired bank executive is being honored for his contributions to the community.

The YMCA of Reading and Berks County celebrated former Customers Bank President and CEO Dick Ehst at its Breakfast of Champions for Youth. Ehst's family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading on Friday.

Ehst is well-known for his philanthropy. He works with many organizations, including the United Way of Berks County and the John Paul II Center, and just this summer, his "Books for Bikes" program gave more than 170 kids free bicycles for reading books.

