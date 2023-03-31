WEST READING, Pa - Current R.M. Palmer workers continue to come to the site of the explosion.

"I'm still scared at this point, knowing I was there before this happened,” said employee Leon Herber.

Some to realize how fortunate they are to still be alive, while also looking to get back the tangible pieces of their lives.

"I'm missing my phone, my wallet, my military ID, my debit card, my license,” explained Xavier Tolentino.

The worker we spoke to says many still have pieces of their lives inside now condemned Building One.

“A lot of people don't have their cars. some people can’t get in their house doors, some people are living somewhere else with their families,” Tolentino explained.

Those we spoke with say they enjoyed their job and the people they made candy next to.

"I'm a packer. And I actually worked here many years ago and I just recently came back because I really think Palmer is a great company to work for,” Herber said.

But they still want to know how their fellow seven coworkers lost their lives.

“You're just coming to work to make candy and you lose your life over something that nobody knows what really happened,” Herber said.

It's been a week, but it's still close in their minds.

"You could see a shockwave go through,” Tolentino recalled.

Multiple current employees tell 69 News they are expected at the other locations for meetings and counseling being offered on Monday. But it won't be easy.

"You gotta pick up the pieces and start all over again,” said Herber.