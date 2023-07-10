FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Homeowners and business owners in Berks County are cleaning up from flood damage.

Many watched helplessly as their basements filled up with water from Sunday's storm. The backyard of Steph Boyer's home on South View Road in Maidencreek Township turned into a river as the storm raged.

"You have like a sense of helplessness, because you're just watching the water, and there's nothing that you can do," said Boyer.

Boyer also took video from inside as the water rushed into her basement.

"I've lived here 18 years and I've never seen anything like this before in my life," said Boyer.

Her next-door neighbor, Chris Tolenko, had part of his fence blown out by the water.

"The bottom of my house was a river. It flooded the whole way down here," said Tolenko.

He said the water overcame the pump he had to try to keep his basement dry.

"My sump pump is probably floating down there right now. I know my dehumidifier is floating down there, so that's not going to help get rid of any water," said Tolenko.

Across the county, homeowners dealt with similar situations. The Red Cross has a shelter set up at Glenside Elementary School in Reading. They've already hosted 24 families, and they expect more.

"Some of the outlying townships have been contacting us, so we anticipate that, for the next couple days, we'll probably get a lot more involved," said Peter Brown, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Red Cross Rivers Chapter.

It's an option for families on South View Rd. still trying to get the water out.

"We actually have right now five sump pumps working to pump all that water out," said Boyer.

The neighborhood is not in a flood plain, according to FEMA, so it's a problem they never saw coming.

"I don't have flood insurance, never expected this to happen," said Tolenko. "Everybody's safe, and that's all that really matters now."