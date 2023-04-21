KUTZTOWN, Pa. – It's one day of the year dedicated to vinyl collectors across the globe: Record Store Day.

Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently-owned record stores in the United States and thousands of similar stores internationally. The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008. Today, there are Record Store Day participating stores on every continent except Antarctica.

"There are people who will go store to store to store — five stores, 10 stores — that day and buy things from everybody," explained Young Ones Records owner Chris Holt.

Young Ones, located at 26 S. Whiteoak St. in Kutztown, is participating in Record Store Day on Saturday.

Holt says the store, a 33-year staple in the community, will see its busiest day of the year.

"It's the biggest day of the year," explained Holt. "We do 10 times what we do on a Saturday."

Holt says there will be long lines of people, browsing old and new records alike. As soon as people leave, more will be waiting to take their place in line.

"Radiohead, Cage the Elephant," he said. "Mac Miller is a big vinyl seller."

People can also celebrate local artists, like Yenna Hill.

"For a time being, I was painting on records just to upcycle materials that were damaged records that would otherwise be trash, and they were a pretty common collectible in the Berks County area," explained Hill.

To commemorate the day, Holt asked Hill to design special posters and t-shirts that will be available for purchase.

Throughout the day, different bands will play at the store, too.

The biggest draw for stores are the limited edition albums that are hard to find and can resell for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

"Some things, if you don't get it that day, you're not going to get it again unless you pay crazy money on eBay for it," stated Holt.

One of the big releases this year is "Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions" by Berks County native Taylor Swift.

Holt says there are just 75,000 albums, and only participating Record Store Day shops have them.

"Of course, we sell Taylor Swift like crazy," said Holt. "We have a lot. I can't say how many, but they're here."

People who plan on trying to buy limited edition albums should get in line early and be prepared to wait.

A link to the full list of titles and copies available is available on the store's Facebook page.

People with questions are encouraged to call the store at 610-683-5599.