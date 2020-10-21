READING, Pa. - Members of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading have reason to celebrate.
The corps, hosted by VOICEup Berks, has been named affiliate of the year for 2020 by its national headquarters, which has more than 30 affiliates in the United States and Canada.
"In the 2019-20 program year, YVC Reading increased their total service hours by 28% and their youth volunteers by 54%," said Sydney Collins, affiliate program specialist at Youth Volunteer Corps' national headquarters. "Numbers aside, this affiliate had some truly impactful projects this year."
Those projects include initiating a community-wide pledge against racism and building a wooden boardwalk through designated wetlands in Robeson Township.
"I am thrilled that despite six months of programming conducted during COVID-19 restrictions, we were able to keep youth actively involved in projects to improve the community," said Christi Terefenko, VOiCEup Berks' executive director. "The fact that we actually expanded our YVC program during this challenging time is a testament to the incredible dedication and heart of Berks County youth."
The award includes a $1,000 grant from the national headquarters.
Since its launch in 2016, YVC Reading has grown to include 560 youth volunteering a total of 5,900 hours on corps projects in the last year. Nonprofit agencies that have benefited from their service include the Helping Harvest food bank, Mary's Shelter, Hope Rescue Mission, and Berks Encore.