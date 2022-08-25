READING, Pa. — Hundreds of students spread out across Berks County each year, volunteering their time to serve the community in which they live.

This year, one member of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading stood out for her exemplary leadership skills and commitment to the corps' mission.

The YVCR announced Thursday that it has honored Madilyn Fratis, a recent graduate of Wilson High School, with its first-ever youth of the year award.

Over the past program year, Fratis volunteered more than 175 hours of her time, and developed a number of projects, including a summer story-time program for preschoolers and a podcast for young listeners.

In previous years, the projects she worked on included sorting food at the local food bank, volunteering at homeless shelters, creating menstrual kits for underserved women, and planting trees.

"I have had the privilege of working with Maddy for over two years on these impactful community projects," Lindsay Sites, Youth Volunteer Corps program director, said in a news release. "She is a truly an exceptional young woman with a passion to help others and speak up for those whose voice is silent."

Fratis is also a co-founder and leader of the youth-initiated project called Stand Together Against Racism (STAR). She launched a STAR peer group at her high school and facilitated conversations about equality and justice for groups of students in Virginia, Kansas, and Canada.

"Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading has fostered all of these skills in my high school years," Fratis said. "YVC provides something no other organization does, in allowing students to create solutions to issues they feel passionate about. In that process, I have gained real world skills, greatly benefitting my future."

Fratis is now a freshman at Elizabethtown College in Lancaster County, attending as a National Stamps Scholar, which is a full-tuition scholarship program built on the pillars of service, leadership, scholarship, and innovation.

"I look forward to seeing what she accomplishes in her next chapter," Sites said.

YVCR engages more than 500 Berks County students between the ages of 11 and 18 each year in a variety of volunteer projects on Saturdays, after school, during school, virtually, and over the summer break.