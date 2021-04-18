KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Thousands packed the Renninger's Kutztown Farmers and Antiques Market for the 2021 Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival over the weekend.
The event took place on April 17th and 18th at the market on Noble Street and was free to attend.
The Cannabis Festival included live musical acts, medical and adult use discussion panels, over 250 vendors and two dozen unique food vendors.
The event last year was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions but was rescheduled for October when over 20,000 people attended.
Event organizers say the festival is being used as part of a push in Harrisburg to legalize adult use cannabis.
On Saturday Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman attended the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival to promote his run for U.S. Senate and to also push to legalize marijuana.