NEWARK, Del. – Delaware State Police say a 19-year-old and 4 juveniles were taken into custody after they were located inside the stolen vehicle belonging to U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA 5th District).
The 2017 blue Acura MDX was located at 2800 Fashion Center Blvd. in Newark at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects were taken to Delaware State Police Troop 2 for processing.
The suspects were identified as Josiah Brown, 19, of Wilmington, DE, a 14-year-old female juvenile, and 3 male juveniles ages 13, 15, and 16, all from Wilmington.
Officials say they reported to the area for a stolen vehicle that was reported to be in the parking lot.
Philadelphia Police Department investigated the armed carjacking of Pennsylvania Mary Gay Scanlon earlier during the day where her 2017 Acura MDX was stolen.
Troopers, with the assistance of Federal Agencies, located the unoccupied stolen Acura and began conducting active surveillance.
During that time, five suspects were observed entering Congresswoman Scanlon’s stolen vehicle. As Law Enforcement attempted to contact the occupants, they all attempted to flee but were ultimately apprehended.
All five suspects were taken to Troop 2 where they were each charged with the following crimes:
13, 14, and 16-year-old juveniles: Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
All three juveniles were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released to their respective guardian on $1,500 unsecured bond.
15-year-old juvenile: Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief.
The 15-yearold juvenile male was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on a $3,500 secured bond.
The investigation determined Josiah Brown was involved in the armed carjacking in Philadelphia.
He was turned over to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for formal charging.
The stolen vehicle was towed to Delaware State Police Troop 2 and will be recovered by the Philadelphia Police Department.