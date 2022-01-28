PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware said Friday its holiday fundraising campaign was a success.
The organizations raised more than $3.5 million through its Red Kettle fundraising campaign. The proceeds will go on to benefit community members in need across the region, the organization said in a release.
“To raise such a monumental amount a is truly a blessing and a reflection of our region’s charitable heart,” said Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division. “The Salvation Army thanks communities all over the region for their unwavering support and generosity, and we thank the army of volunteers who braved cold and wind, rain and snow, to ring the bells and staff our red kettles."
A portion of the proceeds also helped the Salvation Army provide assistance during the holiday such as purchasing Christmas toys, clothing and meals to families. Other donations support programs and services that the organization provides year round, said the release.
The Salvation Army has also stepped up to help people deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. During the past two years, The Salvation Army has helped more than 900,000 people with everything from food and housing assistance to spiritual support.
“We are just so grateful and thankful to lend a hand, whether it be financial or through a prayer or a few kind words of support to the residents of our region,” said Lt. Colonel Ashcraft. “Because of the outpouring of support, Hope Marches On for those in need in the Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware region.
For more information about The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division and how you can support, visit www.SalvationArmyPenDel.org.