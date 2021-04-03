A home destroyed by a fire Saturday morning in Catasauqua is being demolished as officials work to confirm whether anyone was trapped inside.
Officials confirmed that the homeowner is unaccounted for.
The fire was reported in the 100 Block of Union Street at 5:40 a.m.
The three-story home was showing heavy amounts of smoke and flames with reports of possible entrapment.
As of 2:30 p.m., the road remained closed as crews worked to demolish the unstable building.
