WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced $1.4 million in federal funding Thursday for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to maintain Beltzville Lake in Carbon County. The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The funding will go to the Beltzville Lake project to repair the dam’s hydraulic steel structure and to conduct maintenance work and repairs on the concrete of the emergency spillway apron, according to a news release from Casey's office.
Beltzville Lake is a multi-purpose project aimed at water supply control, flood management and recreation. The project has prevented cumulative damages of over $41 million between 1972 and 2020, according to Casey's office.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the Beltzville Dam to mitigate flood damage and control water supply, but also created a recreation area where Pennsylvanians can swim, fish and enjoy time outdoors with their loved ones,” Casey said. “This investment, made possible by the infrastructure law, will help maintain the dam and allow Pennsylvanians to continue to enjoy this beloved resource for generations to come.”