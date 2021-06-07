BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A $1.4 million lottery ticket was sold at an Easton area convenience store, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The ticket for the Fat Wallet game was sold on Sunday at Friendly Food Mart in the 4200 block of William Penn Highway.
The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Players should review their ticket or scan it at a Lottery retailer to see if they've won. The person with the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of it and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.