BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A $1.4 million lottery ticket was sold at an Easton area convenience store, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket for the Fat Wallet game was sold on Sunday at Friendly Food Mart in the 4200 block of William Penn Highway.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Players should review their ticket or scan it at a Lottery retailer to see if they've won. The person with the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of it and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.