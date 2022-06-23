WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the Lehigh Valley.
The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket is worth more than $1.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
It was sold at the Whitehall Mini Mart on Lehigh Street in Whitehall Township.
The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 2-7-10-35-39.
If you have the winning ticket, call 1-800-692-7481.
Several winning tickets have been sold in our area over the last month.