CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh).

The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.

“The D&L Trail is an unbelievable asset for the greater Lehigh Valley to give residents increased opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation,” said McNeill. “This funding will help close a major gap in the trail and improve the quality of life for the residents of the communities in the area.”

According to McNeill, Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor Inc. was awarded $960,000 for development of the D&L Trail in Catasauqua. Work will include construction of approximately .75 miles of trail from Race Street to the Catasauqua/North Catasauqua border. ADA access, landscaping, project signs and other related site improvements will be implemented, McNeill said.

Hanover Township was awarded $693,700 for development of the D&L Trail in the township, according to the news release. Work will include construction of approximately .5 miles of trail from the Hanover Township/Allentown border to Route 22 and an at-grade road crossing. ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements will be implemented.

McNeill said the two projects were part of seven trail grants awarded totaling about $3 million.

The grants are administered by the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program.