Police cruiser lights

PLAINSHIELD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a serious crash in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

A vehicle crashed into a building around noon in the 1200 block of Blue Valley Drive, near Wind Gap.

Crews on the scene say one person had to be airlifted to the hospital and someone else was trapped in the vehicle.

No word yet on whether anyone was in the building at the time.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.