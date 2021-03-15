MOORE TWP., Pa. -  Authorities are investigating an apparent neighbor dispute that ended with one man dead and another in the hospital in a rural part of Northampton County.

County dispatchers said a shooting was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Monday in Moore Township. Crews shut down Moser Road near Delps Road.

District Attorney Terry Houck said there had been a report of some type of neighbor dispute. Arriving officers found a man dead, apparently of a gunshot wound, Houck said.

Houck said nobody is in custody. He said the person that was taken to the hospital is a person of interest. Authorities are looking for witnesses and video from surrounding areas.

The county district attorney's office is investigating. 

This is the second deadly neighbor dispute in Northampton County in recent weeks. Investigators say a man shot his neighbor in Bethlehem Township in February. Houck calls it concerning and says that is something investigators are keeping their eye on.

WFMZ's Emma Wright will have more on the developing story on 69 News at 5 and 6.

