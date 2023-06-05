ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead and another person is recovering after gunshots rang out Sunday afternoon in Allentown.

Gunfire was reported around 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Fifth Street, said Allentown police in a news release Monday afternoon.

Officers were seen in the parking lot of AutoZone between South Fourth and Fifth streets. Shell casings were at the scene, and investigators sealed off the property with police tape.

A few minutes after the initial call, a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

He was identified as Edgar Gonzalez, 22, of Allentown.

A second gunshot victim then showed up at the hospital. That person is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities say there is no physical danger to the community, but that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Officers were outside of the store for over two hours talking with witnesses.

Allentown detectives, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the coroner's office are investigating.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip through the Tip411 app.