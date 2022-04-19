ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a violent crash on Interstate 78 in Allentown.
State police said witnesses told them a vehicle traveling westbound hit the side barrier and flipped off of the highway, landing on train tracks below.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Lehigh Street.
The Lehigh County coroner said the driver was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
A passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries, authorities said, though their condition is not known.
Initial reports indicated there may have been a third person in the car, but state police did not yet have details on if anyone else was involved.
Crews remained on scene until about 6 a.m.