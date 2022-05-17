BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in part of Northampton County on Tuesday.
A pick-up truck crashed on William Penn Highway, at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, in Bethlehem Township. The truck crossed traffic and hit two utility poles, according to township police.
The driver died. Township police said they are investigating what caused the crash, to include if the driver was suffering from anything medical prior to or at the time of the crash. The other passenger had minor injuries.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers, in front of the parking lot for Friendly Food Mart.
PPL crews were on scene. The PPL outage map showed 1,174 families were without power, with an estimated repair time of 8 p.m.
The truck was the only vehicle involved.