ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead and another injured following a shooting incident in Allentown early Sunday.
It happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of South 4th Street.
Police say patrol units found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and applied first aid.
The victim was taken to an area trauma center where he died from his injuries.
A short time later a second gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721, or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.