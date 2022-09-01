ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunshots rang out in two neighborhoods in Allentown overnight.

The first shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of W. Juniata Street, police said Thursday morning.

Responding officers found a man dead at the scene, police said.

He was identified as Najeer Lane, 22, of Allentown, said the Lehigh County coroner.

He died of a gunshot wound to the body and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Less than half an hour later, a shooting was reported several miles away in the 500 block of Cedar Street.

Police responding around 11:15 p.m. found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police and EMS provided lifesaving care to the man, and he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The shootings are believed to be separate incidents, police said.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip through the Tip411 app.

Authorities did not say if any arrests have been made or a motive for the shootings.