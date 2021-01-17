Car crash generic

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- One person has died in a crash that occurred in Upper Macungie early Sunday morning. 

Police were dispatched at around 4:35 a.m. to the intersection of Hamilton Blvd. and Farmington Rd. in Breinigsville for a two vehicle head-on collision. 

Authorities say, upon arrival, the driver of one vehicle was found to be deceased. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedarcrest. 

Police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them at 484-661-5911. 

