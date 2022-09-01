ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight.

A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers had part of the road blocked off, and dozens of evidence markers were placed in the area.

The man's name has not yet been released.

The other shooting happened a couple of miles away in the 500 block of Cedar Street. It appears that shooting was reported late Wednesday night, and officials cleared the scene about two hours later.

That shooting was not fatal, the coroner said, but police have not commented on injuries.

Allentown police said both shootings are active and ongoing investigations.

