WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a person is dead after a crash in Washington Township, Lehigh County Friday.

Trooper Nathan Branosky said the crash involved a pick-up truck and a motorcycle at the 3000 block of West Church Street.

Branosky said there were no other injuries.

Authorities closed Main Street and Franklin Street, as well as 7th Street and Main Street, as crews investigate.

State police are not saying at this time whether the person who died was on the motorcycle or in the pickup truck.

No word yet on what led up to the crash.