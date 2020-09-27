NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday night.
According to a state police report, Patricia Balloveras, 52, and Oscar Balloveras, 51, both of Garfield, NJ, lost control of their motorcycle on wet roadway conditions.
The collision occurred at around 10:34 p.m. as the motorcycle was traveling east on Route 248 near the intersection of Snyders Road Church in East Allen Township.
Control of the motorcycle was lost while taking a left turn. The motorcycle proceeded to slide on the roadway until it struck a guide rail located on the southbound shoulder, police say.
Authorities report that the motorcycle came to final rest 150 feet east of the point of contact.
Police say the passenger, Patricia Balloveras, died after suffering blunt trauma to her head when the motorcycle struck the guide rail.
No word yet on the operator's condition.
Both individuals were wearing helmets and leather gear.