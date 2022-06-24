L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - One person was killed in a crash that shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for several hours Friday night.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the turnpike near the Allentown Service Plaza.
Two vehicles were involved, state police said, but details about what happened were not yet available.
Emergency dispatchers say the call was dispatched as a rescue.
The coroner was called to the scene, state police said.
The southbound side was closed at the exit 56/Lehigh Valley until about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
State police expect to release more information later Saturday.