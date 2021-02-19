CATASAUQUA, Pa. - One person is dead after a reported officer-involved shooting in Catasauqua, Lehigh County Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene at 1:45 p.m. for the report of an officer-involved shooting on the 100 block of S. 14th Street.
The husband of a female officer posted on Facebook said that she is OK following the incident. The officer is believed to be involved in the shooting.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin, state police, and Catasauqua police are on scene.
