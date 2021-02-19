Reported officer-involved shooting in Catasauqua
Bo Koltnow | 69 News

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - One person is dead after a reported officer-involved shooting in Catasauqua, Lehigh County Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 1:45 p.m. for the report of an officer-involved shooting on the 100 block of S. 14th Street.

The husband of a female officer posted on Facebook said that she is OK following the incident. The officer is believed to be involved in the shooting.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin, state police, and Catasauqua police are on scene.

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow will have the latest on the story on 69 News at 5 and 6.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.