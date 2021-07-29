U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A man has died in a crash in Northampton County late Wednesday night.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Mount Bethel Highway, also known as Route 512, in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to emergency dispatchers.
Initial reports indicate a pickup truck left the road and ran into a pole before hitting a house.
The impact trapped the driver.
The coroner was called to the scene, officials said. The driver was the only person involved in the wreck.
State police are investigating.