U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A man has died in a crash in Northampton County late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Mount Bethel Highway, also known as Route 512, in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

Initial reports indicate a pickup truck left the road and ran into a pole before hitting a house.

The impact trapped the driver.

The coroner was called to the scene, officials said. The driver was the only person involved in the wreck.

State police are investigating.

