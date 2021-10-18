WIND GAP, Pa. - A man is dead and a woman seriously hurt in what authorities are calling an attempted murder-suicide in the Slate Belt.
The double shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday in a mobile home park off N. Broadway, near Route 33, in Wind Gap, Northampton County, according to emergency dispatchers.
The man died, and the county coroner's office responded to the scene on Tribe Lane, dispatchers said.
The woman was flown to the hospital. Her condition is not known.
The Northampton County district attorney said the incident was an attempted murder-suicide.
Authorities did not comment on who pulled the trigger.