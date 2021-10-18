Wind Gap double shooting scene
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

WIND GAP, Pa. - A man is dead and a woman seriously hurt in what authorities are calling an attempted murder-suicide in the Slate Belt.

The double shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday in a mobile home park off N. Broadway, near Route 33, in Wind Gap, Northampton County, according to emergency dispatchers.

The man died, and the county coroner's office responded to the scene on Tribe Lane, dispatchers said.

The woman was flown to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

The Northampton County district attorney said the incident was an attempted murder-suicide.

Authorities did not comment on who pulled the trigger.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.