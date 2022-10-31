BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County.

A car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said.

The impact sent the car into a building, but the building did not appear damaged.

The driver of the car, a 55-year-old Nazareth resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. That person's name has not been released.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Part of Route 512 and Route 248 were closed in the area all morning.