ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one person dead.
Police say officers responded to Big Woody’s restaurant in the 1300 block of Hanover Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived they say they found the victim suffering from gun shot wounds. The victim died from the injuries.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the family.
The shooting is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
