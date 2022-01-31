UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. | Pa. State Troopers responded to a 3-car crash on Sunday afternoon in Upper Milford Township, which led to serious injuries and one death.
The crash occurred on Chestnut St. and Indian Creek Rd., according to official statements.
The trooper's investigation showed that the cars involved in the accident were a 2010 Kia Soul, a pickup truck, and a Toyota 4Runner.
The Kia, which was travelling southbound on Chestnut St., was driving behind the pickup truck when it sped up too quickly, rear ending the truck.
The rear end caused minor damage to the truck, however, it reportedly caused the Kia to veer out into the oncoming lane of traffic. This is when the Kia struck the Toyota head on, trooper reports say, leaving the Kia's driver seriously injured.
The truck and Toyota drivers were only minimally injured after the course of these events; the Toyota driver was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Cedar Crest, where they are expected to recover.
The Kia's driver was also taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Cedar Crest, according to official reports. However tragically, the driver did not survive their more serious injuries according to the Lehigh County Deputy Coroner.