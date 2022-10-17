WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday.

It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington.

Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen pouring from a window.

The North Whitehall Township Fire Marshal said the homeowner tried to put the fire out and is hospitalized at LVHN-Cedar Crest.

The homeowner's dog died in the fire.

The fire started in the kitchen and was accidental. It appears the bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes.